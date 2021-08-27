Big Announcement!
Nine-hole golfing for Parkinson’s will begin with the Village Fun with Friends Team leader. For more information, email lvioanti313@gmail.com or call (520) 818-1880. Also, ask about Bocce.
You can improve posture with three of the eight shoulder workouts.
Weak shoulders come from leaning over desks, cell phone use, hunching over handlebars and Parkinson’s tiredness and weakening of muscles due to loss of dopamine and energy. It takes rebuilding upper-body strength to realign shoulders toward the back. With ears over shoulders, not chin jutting forward.
- ARNOLD PRESS!
You can use dumbbells or wrist weights. The Arnold press is a three-part move. Start with goal post, weights at chin height. Bring elbows together in front, then press weights overhead, turning hands forward. Be sure to breathe and lift on the exhale while pulling in the low abs. Don’t let the chest collapse. Start with eight repetitions two times and add as you gain strength.
- GOALPOST OVERHEAD PRESS!
One can also use the Goalpost overhead press (without bringing the elbows together) and straight lateral raise. Open elbows wide, in at shoulder height. Press arms up, ending with straight elbows, lowering slowly. Eight repetitions, two times to start.
- ARM CIRCLE!
In this move stand with legs shoulder width apart, sternum up, bring hands to shoulder height, out to the sides, palms down. Start with small circles from the shoulder, keeping arms straight.
Our classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. in HOA-1 A/C, room three.
Attending two days a week is not enough. Usually, members benefit greatly by adding an additional two more sessions, each week. Exercise with medication for Parkinson’s is the most effective way to delay the progression of the disease; and helps with a better quality of life!
Resources
- Go to https://www.silversneakers.com/ to check if you have that coverage in your health policy, or you can call the number on the back of your insurance card. It is not provided by Medicare.
- Check out https://uhcrenewactive.com/home for AARP United Healthcare and other Insurance plans!
- For Blue cross and other insurance plans, go to https://www.silverandfit.com/.
- Vice President: Hans Von Michaelis (303) 549-4480.
- BIG/PWR! Certified Trainer: Vera Shury (520) 275-8755; email: vera@lib
The annual dues are $10.
We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in HOA-1 Art and Craft center, room three, located next to the Gift shop. All are welcome!
Check out https://www.pmdalliance.org/ for Parkinson’s info and support.