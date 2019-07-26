Improving Your Brain, Health and Strength is NOT Something to Put Off Another Minute.
By Dr Mark Magdanz
Line dance is good for you. Here is Dancer Jackie’s story. “A little over 4 years ago, I was working 10 hour days, sitting at a desk & stressed out. When we decided to retire earlier than planned, I did so with the intent to get healthier. I was overweight, and being told I needed to be put on numerous meds to help my heart, cholesterol, etc. I was determined to find something to teach me how to be healthy again. I found it in Line Dancing. Who knew, dancing would provide me with a great cardio workout and fun..not me! Skeptical at first until the weight started coming off, more energy and an overall sence of accomplishment! After recently meeting with my doctor, I found out I am healthier now than when I was in my 20's! A huge thank you to Mark & Rebecca for helping me to reach my goals! I'm a line dancer for life!”
Summer session Line Dance Classes with Rebecca started July 8th for an 8 lesson series which will end the middle of September. If you sign up now you could catch up if your fitness is good. Dances are taught 2 weeks in a row-and then reviewed. the rest of the series. Miss a couple classes-you can make them up.
As always, lots of dance steps(about 3-5,000 per class) assist you in your daily fitness recommendations while you meet new friends with common interests. Professional instruction and observation keep you safer and help you learn faster. Instructor, Rebecca Magdanz, has multiple dances on international instructional sites, and several YouTube videos. Class dances are chosen so you have written, video, in class support to develop your successful dancing experience. You’ll gain fun, exercise, balance, strength, friends, brain/memory power, muscle tone, bone strength, self confidence, and consistent fun with Rebecca.
Level 1 Beginners class is for those new to line dancing. Classes occur Monday and Thursday. Most all students start here. Some move up quickly to Level 2. It is up to your goals, accomplishments and desire to choose how fast you move-or don’t in line dance.
Level 2 Easy Intermediate classes provide a faster learning pace and more intense dance workout. Those having previous training and experience occasionally jump in directly at this level. Classes are Monday and Tuesday. Fun/vigorous Happy Feet-Practice Sessions are year-round Thursdays for Level 2 dancers.
If you are gone for the season (not wanting a late start), call or write now to make fall or winter reservations to dance. Classes can fill and close rapidly. Classes are taught on a reservation basis to ensure a favorable learning environment. Secure your place in this or a coming class by contacting Rebecca Magdanz at linedancin4SB@aol.com or phoning 818-2656. Rebecca has produced happy SaddleBrooke line dancers for 11+ years and lives full time in Unit 24, SaddleBrooke.