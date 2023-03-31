Inflammation in the body and the brain are often present in neurological disorders like Parkinson’s, Diabetes, Stroke, Cardiovascular Diseases, Arthritis and Joint diseases, Allergies and COPD. Epidemiological research indicates that chronic inflammatory diseases are the most significant cause of death in the world.

There are six main causes or the etiology. First, is the failure of the body to eliminate infectious organisms or parasites after an infection occurs. If it has started in a local spot, it may spread.

Second, is ongoing low level exposure to such foreign materials as industrial chemicals, or other irritants that cannot be eliminated by the body’s enzymatic process.

Third, are autoimmune disorders, like rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. In this cause the immune system treats the normal component of the body as foreign antigen and attacks healthy tissue.

Fourth, the cause could be (Familial Mediterranean Fever) in which defects in the cells are unable to eliminate the inflammation that leads to recurrent inflammation.

Fifth, is an independent recurrent response of acute inflammation such as tuberculosis or rheumatoid arthritis.

The sixth cause are biochemicals and inflammatory inducers that cause oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Risks that promote low-level inflammatory symptoms include the following factors:

Age: an increase in accumulated inflammatory molecules, free radical accumulation and an increase in visceral body fat.

Obesity: Fat tissue is not benign! Fat tissue is an endocrine organ that secretes several adipokines and other inflammatory mediators. Metabolic syndrome is one example.

Diet: First saturated fat, trans-fats and sugar are cause for increases in inflammatory molecules especially diabetics or overweight individuals.

Smoking: Reduces anti-inflammatory molecules inducing inflammation.

Low Sex Hormones: Maintaining sex hormone levels reduces the risk of several inflammatory diseases.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Stress and Sleep Disorders: Physical and emotional stress contributes to inflammatory cytokine production. In addition stress contributes to sleep disorders and sleep disorder is also an independent cause of chronic inflammation.

Common symptoms are body pain, arthralgia, myalgia, chronic fatigue, and insomnia, depression, anxiety and mood disorders, constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux, weight gain or loss, frequent infections.

Diagnosing for chronic inflammation: Serum Test, two blood tests, biopsies for possible tumors.

Managing treatment “Behavior Change” low-glycemic diet: reduce sodas,refined carbohydrates, fructose corn syrup.

Read the Labels!

Reduce saturated fat and trans fat.

Increase Fruits and vegetables, fiber, nuts, green and black tea, curcumin, fish oil (omega-3) mung bean, micronutrients (magnesium etc.) sesame lignans.

Herbal supplements; ginger, turmeric, etc.

There are prescription drugs available through your medical provider.

Please see the infographic for helpful information!

We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., in room 3 of the HOA-1 Art and Craft, located next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! For Parkinson’s info and support, visit pmdalliance.org.