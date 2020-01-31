Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and adult disability in America, but did you know that up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable? Come to Health Night Out on Monday, February 24 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom to learn about the latest advancements in stroke treatment with Western Neuro Endovascular Neurosurgeon Alexander Coon, MD.
Dr. Alexander Coon is one of the world’s leading vascular neurosurgeons. He serves as the Director of Endovascular and Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery at the Carondelet Neurological Institute of St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Tucson. Dr. Coon spent 15 years at The Johns Hopkins University Hospital where he founded the Endovascular Neurosurgery service and led its growth into one of the largest in the nation. During this time, he served as the Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery for all of Johns Hopkins Medicine and held academic appointments within the Departments of Neurosurgery, Radiology and Neurology.
Most known for his expertise in the use of flow-diverting stents (Pipeline and Surpass) and intrasaccular flow disrupters (WEB) for the endovascular treatment of cerebral aneurysms, Dr. Coon has performed or proctored over 1,500 cases of cerebral aneurysm surgery. He has mentored hundreds of physicians in this country and around the world in these technologies.
Dr. Coon is a prolific academic who has authored 200 peer-reviewed publications in the field of vascular neurosurgery and lectured on five different continents.
His practice also includes the treatment of arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), cavernous malformations and dural arteriovenous fistulas (dAVFs) of the brain and spinal cord. He utilizes the latest surgical and endovascular techniques to treat patients with carotid artery stenosis, acute ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) and moyamoya disease. He routinely performs diagnostic cerebral and spinal angiography and focuses on the specialized treatment of spinal disorders, neurological trauma, brain tumors, and hydrocephalus.
SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Alexander Coon on Monday, February 24, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the latest in preventing, managing and treating strokes.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a valuable time to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
The MountainView Bar & Grill will offer a limited menu with healthy choices on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.