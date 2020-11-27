Have you ever had your spouse, partner, or friend speak so softly that you can’t hear them? Have you ever found yourself saying “huh,” or “I can’t hear you,” when they speak in a normal, perfectly understandable voice? Well, friends, that happened to me. Gradually I came to the realization that hearing, or lack thereof, was becoming a real issue for me and impacting my relationships with those folks near and dear to me. I began to realize that my condition had occurred so slowly I hadn’t really noticed.
Okay, I finally faced reality. I needed help. But, where to go? My first discovery was made right here in SaddleBrooke at the Health Fair, normally (before COVID-19) held in early October. One of the local Audiology offices had a booth that offered an initial free hearing test. Results indicated that, indeed, I was a candidate for aids. An appointment was made and “real ear” measurements, compared to “normal” measurements were given. My hearing was dramatically less than normal. So, I was fitted for two hearing aids.
Wow! What an eye opener to see what I’d been missing! And what a relief for those around me. I was amazed at the difference. I felt almost childlike in the wonder that now the turn signals were hearable—the road noise, the radio, conversations with friends and at home. No longer did I have to turn up the television and make others suffer. I discovered the world was full of sounds I’d missed for too long.
But, it seems, there was a catch. My decision to purchase hearing aids so quickly turned out to be a bit impetuous. I was so excited to get amplification and hear again that I didn’t realize how much more aids could do for me than just volume. When friends invited me to the SaddleBrooke Discussion Group for Better Hearing, I started to realize I’d not done my homework. This group had handouts and recommendations on Internet research about hearing aid technology and how to “interview” an audiologist. Folks shared their experiences and answered my questions.
Bottom line? I continue to learn so much. I found a new audiologist and have terrific new hearing aids with more options. I even wanted to take a bottle of champagne to my audiologist because I am so happy! If you think you need help with your hearing—be PROACTIVE! Consider attending the next monthly Zoom meeting of the Discussion Group for Better Hearing so you can get important knowledge right up front, save money and avoid my early mistakes.
Here’s their contact information. Reach out to Jennifer Jefferis by email at jenjefferis4u@gmail.com, or call (360) 909-6212. Also, reach out to Maria Menconi by emailing her at marialmenconi@gmail.com. Our upcoming Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday, December 10, at 10 a.m. and Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10 a.m.