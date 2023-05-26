Save the Date for Health Night Out on Monday, June 26, 7 p.m., at the DesertView Theatre.

Health Night Out features Dr. Steven Ward on Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m. Dr. Ward specializes in sports medicine and treats the shoulders, knees and ankles with operative and non-operative approaches. He also assesses hips and hands. His treatments include arthroscopy, arthroplasty and revision surgery.

When Dr. Ward asked if anyone at SaddleBrooke played pickleball, the answer was an emphatic yes. Yes, there are people who play pickleball at SaddleBrooke. While his areas of expertise are broad, he will focus on preventing and treating pickleball injuries. Dr. Ward will be glad to address other issues you may bring to the program.

His treatment philosophy is not to treat the X-ray or MRI but rather to use them as tools to treat the whole person. He believes it is important to listen and evaluate to understand symptoms and needs while tailoring a specific treatment plan.

Dr. Ward completed his medical education at the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Nevada and did his orthopedic residency at Millcreek Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

His experience includes taking care of air force and army active duty and veterans in Fairbanks, Alaska. Prior to becoming an orthopedic surgeon, he began his career as an orderly, progressed to a scrub tech and then eventually became a registered nurse. These positions gave him a deep understanding and appreciation of the work done by support staff. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Learn more about preventing and treating sports injuries, especially those faced by pickleball players and similar sports. Health Night Out will be held in the DesertView Theatre on Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m. Health Night Out is a long-term program of SaddleBrooke’s health and wellness initiatives.