When Peter Romeo shows up in his red and blue home uniform for his 8:00 a.m. Monday fall SaddleBrooke Community League senior softball game, the foul lines, batter’s box and on-deck circles are lined with white chalk, the infield raked smoothly, the outfield grass mowed perfectly, and the flag raised. Two umpires in blue are getting the game balls, the electronic scoreboard is lit, and the scorekeeper and scoreboard operator sit in the pavilion behind home plate ready to track the game.
“As you approach the field, you see the American flag flying and you know it’s time to play ball,” said Romeo. “Everything is in place, it’s perfect. And we do it all on our own.”
Romeo is right. Dozens of volunteers unselfishly work countless hours behind the scenes to make game day a hit before the first pitch. The field has been manicured, the umpires are prepared and George Corick is ready to keep score.
The current fall season alone lasts ten weeks and includes 23 teams playing 14 games a week in five different leagues Monday thru Friday. Those 140 games require a lot of support before the players can take the field.
And it starts with the field, one of the most impressive in southern Arizona. Henry Adams and Tim Benjamin coordinate a dozen volunteers who work on the infield and outfield separately.
Adams’ team prep the field Sunday thru Thursday afternoons so it’s ready for the following day’s first game. They chain drag the infield, sidelines and warning track with a tractor to smooth out the dirt and then line the field with chalk, the most difficult part Adams says as keeping the foul lines straight can be challenging.
Adams’ fellow groundskeeper Jeff Upchurch says, “the field always looks good when you’re done, it’s very satisfying and a way of giving back to this great facility.”
Benjamin’s group focuses on turf care: tending to the outfield grass and managing the watering system. The work includes fertilizing, weed killing, dethatching, plugging small sections of dead grass and sideline edging. During the summer the team mows the grass twice a week and once a month during the winter season because the grass is dormant. It takes about three hours to mow. His team also handles scarifying (breaking up the soil surface) and leveling the infield courtesy of Terry Mihora.
Dennis Skoneczka, part of Benjamin’s landscaping group, says he has it easy compared to the infield guys. “Mowing is one of the more enjoyable tasks. It is very peaceful and the views of the large grassy field with the mountains in the background are beautiful,” he says. “The true heroes are the guys that prepare the infield every game day. Everyone knows if something goes wrong there.”
Even with a pristine field, you can’t play the game without making sure the rules are enforced. Dennis Marchand is the chief umpire and rules clarifier. He has been umpiring since he was 14 years old, starting with Little League and graduating to semi-pro baseball when he started college. The hardest part for him is when players get upset with a call and momentarily lose perspective on how lucky they are to be here doing this. They get over it he says and all of them are consistently appreciate of the volunteers that do their games.
Fellow umpire and player Paul Auster has a new respect for the men in blue after he started umpiring. He found that it’s not as easy as it looks. “Every player should try it at least once to see the other side of the game,” he says.
The 28 league umpires are assigned to games by Debbie Seguin. Meeting people’s time preferences and handling last-minute cancellations that invariably pop up is not an easy task but she makes it work as two umpires show up for every game.
Tracking the game in progress is John Sentowski’s responsibility along with his 33 volunteer scorekeepers and scoreboard operators. They record every at bat in the scorebook and fill the scoreboard in red with the number of balls, strikes, outs and runs so the players and fans are up-to-date on the action.
Sentowski became interested in scorekeeping from his early days watching the Brooklyn Dodgers play at Ebbets Field. He remembers that you used to get a scorecard and a pencil on the way in to the game. He does the same thing now, but the names are Carbone, Cussick and Dial, not Snider, Hodges and Robinson.
Softball, like baseball, is a game of numbers. That’s where George Corrick comes in. After the games are over each day, he goes to the field (if he’s not already there) and collects summary statistics sheets. These sheets are prepared by the scorekeepers. They enter in the information for each player on the saddlebrookesoftball.com web site he developed.
Players can check their batting average, slugging and on-base percentage, runs scored and number of hits, among other statistics. The site also includes team rosters, schedules, game results and standings. Corrick has been doing this for three years but has always enjoyed working with computers and did so through most of his career.
So, win or lose, the league’s 165 players should tip their hats to these 78 dedicated volunteers who make it possible for them to play the game they love. As groundskeeper and general maintenance man Tom Klein says: “Without the volunteers, Saddlebrooke Softball would be in a sad state.”