We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Jonathan Tait will be speaking in the Ballroom on Friday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Dr. Tait’s program is entitled, “The Science and Technology of Keeping Your Joints, Performing Better and Growing Younger…While Outliving Your Neighbor.” Dr. Tait is the founder of ORIGEN Orthopedics + Optimal Health. This is the only dedicated Orthopedic practice in Tucson exclusively focused on non-surgical solutions. To help you pain less, so that you can live more. To reserve your spot, please sign up online at this registration page. Visit lp.origenortho.com/saddlebrooke.

Join Dr. Tait on Friday, June 2, at 1 p.m. in the Ballroom to Learn:

Why 90 percent of your joint health is not determined by your genes.

How to reset and recharge your body’s regenerative capacity.

A surprising truth about treating pain that many brilliant Orthopedic surgeons and Pain Management physicians will never teach you.

Most importantly, how you too can build your own path from where you may be now (hurting) to where you want to be (healed).

You won’t want to miss this exclusive event! To reserve your spot please sign up on this registration page at https://lp.origenortho.com/saddlebrooke.

The programs of the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke are complimentary and open to all SaddleBrooke residents. In addition we offer a number of small group classes:

“Meditation” Complimentary

There have been a number of studies on the benefits of meditation. There are so many good reasons to meditate!

Each Friday at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 a.m. — Instruction for new attendees

9 a.m. — Meditation

New class members can register via email at reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

Essential Oils BINGO Complimentary

You’ve been hearing a lot about essential oils and all they can do. Come learn even more at Essential Oils BINGO. There will be prizes and lots of fun!

Wednesday, June 7, at 1 p.m. SEATING IS LIMITED!

Held in the home of Barbara Barr Bengen.

Please register for directions and a map to Barbara’s home. Register via email at winsbaz@gmail.com.

To learn more about our classes and get the latest updates by email, send an email to winsbaz@gmail.com to get on our email distribution list. You can also email Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.