Health Night Out is Monday, February 28, at 7 p.m.
One in five Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetimes. With some of the nation’s hottest and brightest sunshine, Tucson is second only to Sydney, Australia, when it comes to skin cancer rates. And it is not just a summer concern.
The good news is that there are more techniques to treat skin cancer today. And the most effective method is early detection.
Our February speaker at Health Night Out, Dr. Scott Sheftel, founder of Healthy Skin Dermatology, will focus on repair, maintenance and protection of our skin in the desert.
After his presentation, Dr. Sheftel will conduct free skin cancer screenings. This is an excellent time to check out any areas of concern. Private classrooms are scheduled for the individual screenings. A sign-up sheet will be available when you arrive for the presentation. Wear comfortable clothing if you want a screening.
Dr. Sheftel has a special, long-term relationship with SaddleBrooke and underwrites the annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair where he and his team have conducted thousands of free screenings. We consider him an integral part of our health community.
Dr. Sheftel did his undergraduate work at Syracuse University and completed Medical School at the University of Ohio. He completed two residencies: one in Internal Medicine at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Phoenix and one in Dermatology at the University of Arizona. He has specialized training in surgical oncology, laser surgery, skin laser resurfacing, hair transplantation and sclerotherapy.
With six offices, Healthy Skin Dermatology now offers a full range of medical and cosmetic dermatological services including the critical detection and treatment of skin cancers.
SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Scott Sheftel, Monday, February 28, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to meet and learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
The MountainView Bar and Grill is open on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.