One in five Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetimes, and regular check-ups are the key to early detection. Here, in the Sonoran Desert, we are acutely aware of the need for good skin protection.
Our March speaker at Health Night Out, Dr. Scott Sheftel, founder of Healthy Skin Dermatology, will focus on repair, maintenance and protection of our skin in the desert. Dr. Sheftel discusses the latest in skin health including oral supplements and new creams and lotions.
After his presentation, he will conduct free skin cancer screenings. If you have never been screened, this is an easy way to find out if you have a problem. Many of you have regular dermatology appointments but are wondering about a new area of concern. This is an excellent opportunity to check it out.
Dr. Sheftel did his undergraduate work at Syracuse University and completed Medical School at the University of Ohio. He completed two residencies. One in Internal Medicine at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Phoenix and another in Dermatology at the University of Arizona. He has specialized training in surgical oncology, laser surgery, skin laser resurfacing, hair transplantation and sclerotherapy.
Dr. Sheftel has a special, long-term relationship with SaddleBrooke and underwrites the annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair. He is an integral part of our health community.
With six offices, Healthy Skin Dermatology now offers a full range of medical and cosmetic dermatological services including the critical detection and treatment of skin cancers.
SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Scott Sheftel, on Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Skin cancer screenings will be available after the presentation. Wear comfortable clothing for a screening. Dr. Sheftel will stay until everyone who wants a free screening receives one.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
The Bistro offers a special menu on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom. For more information about the schedule of Health Night Out and other health-related events in SaddleBrooke, visit the website at www.sbseniors.org.