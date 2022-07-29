Dr. Mindy J. Fain, Chief of Geriatrics, General Internal Medicins and Palliative Medicine

University of Arizona College of Medicine

Health Night Out – August 15, 2022, at 7 p.m.

The Health Night Out presentation on Monday, August 15, will cover a host of health-related topics important to older adults including tips for living one’s best life.

Dr. Mindy Fain, Chief of the Division of Geriatrics, General Internal Medicine and Palliative Medicine, at the University of Arizona College of Medicine is passionate about health care. At Health Night Out, she will discuss the impact of ageism, age-related changes and address chronic conditions such as hypertension and even advancing frailty.

Her strategies to navigate the changing healthcare delivery landscape will benefit all of us who live in SaddleBrooke.

It is an honor and privilege to host Dr. Fain here. Her career has been most impressive. She served as medical director of Southern Arizona Veterans Administration Health Care System Home-based Primary Care for 24-years and is board certified in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She is also the President of the American Academy of Home Care Medicine. She was appointed to the Senior and Aging Issue Advisory Council by U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords and voted one of the “Best Doctors in America” from 2013 to 2016.

Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke that is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a valuable time to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues. The August presentation is particularly special because of the opportunity to benefit from the exceptional facilities of the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

Join the Health Night Out group in the MountainView Ballroom at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The MountainView Bar & Grill will be open, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.