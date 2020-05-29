Many patients go to a doctor hoping for an instant cure for their health condition. These are some typical patient expectations: “Doctor, would you please give me that new drug (with all the bad side-effects) that I have been seeing on TV.” Or, “Doctor, would you please give me that magic shot that will prevent cancer, cure my pains, and heal my disease.” Or, “Doctor, would you please do the surgery that will let me eat and drink anything I want.”
Unfortunately, there is no ‘magic pill’ or ‘magic shot’ that cures or prevents disease. However, there are many simple things you can do to overcome pain and sickness. Healing comes from within. These are some of the simple little things you can do that will provide significant health benefits.
- Spinal adjustments help your body to function better. Your nervous system controls and coordinates all body functions. Your body will work better if you are receiving chiropractic care.
- Quit taking pain medication every day. These drugs only mask pain, and NSAIDs will actually decrease your body’s ability to heal and repair.
- Walk more. Exercising will help your brain and body work better. Get out of your chair every 15-20 minutes to move and stretch. Sitting kills and movements heals. Try what James Brown suggests in his famous song, “Get up off of that thing.”
- Improve your diet. Get off excessive carbs, sugars, and alcohol. If your main source of food comes from boxes and cans, your diet is overloaded in sugars, carbs, and salt. A little improvement in your diet can profoundly help to lower blood pressure, blood sugar and high cholesterol.
- Use good shoes. Get rid of flip-flops, flats, high heels, cowboy boots and well used shoes. You spend 2/3rds of your life on your feet, so you need good foot support.
- Get better rest. You spend 1/3rd of your life in bed, so you need a comfortable pillow and a great bed. Your body does its most significant healing and repair when you sleep.
- Read good books. Your attitude is important. “As a man thinks, so is he.” You can either be a happy person or a malcontent. It’s a choice. Which would you rather be, and who would you rather be around?
- Be an encourager. Give compliments. Give good tips. Be kind and compassionate. Be grateful. As you give, so shall you receive. Stop worrying so much. It won’t help, and it’s unlikely to happen.
- Take deep breaths. Your body, blood and brain thrives on oxygen.
- Talk to God. It’s all simple for Him.
Your body has a marvelous, miraculous, and unbelievable ability to improve, heal and repair without taking drugs. Find a great chiropractor to help you achieve maximum health.
Dr. Craig Brue is an author, lecturer, and chiropractic provider in SaddleBrooke, AZ. Learn more about chiropractic health care by visiting bruechiropractic.com.