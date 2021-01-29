The Discussion Group for Better Hearing is pleased to host Dr. Kristi Swingle, Au.D., at its Thursday, March 11, virtual meeting. Our Group brings this opportunity to the SaddleBrooke community in a continuing effort to offer education, support and advocacy for those experiencing hearing loss and related challenges. This one-hour session will include Dr. Swingle’s presentation, pre-submitted questions and a final Q&A open session. All are welcome to attend.
Many community members have joined our Discussion Group over the past two years. If you have issues or concerns about hearing loss, and have never taken the step to meet with an audiologist, these sessions are your opportunity to learn about how professionals can assist you, the support services you can expect along the way, as well as hearing aid and other technological advances.
Dr. Swingle received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech and hearing sciences from the University of Arizona, and her Audiology Doctoral degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, School of Audiology. She served her internship with Arizona Hearing Specialists in Tucson and continuing four years as an audiologist on staff where she met her husband, also an audiologist, before leaving to take a Clinical Professorship at the University of Arizona. In 2018, Dr. Swingle and her husband, Dr. Gregory Swingle, became owners of Arizona Hearing Specialists. In addition to her educational credentials, Dr. Swingle is a Fellow in the American Academy of Audiology and a Member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA).
She has received the Jean R. Guloien Outstanding Master’s Student Award, and Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant Award, both from UA, and has pursued extensive continuing education hours. To join this Zoom session on Thursday, March 11, 10 a.m., please emailt Maria Menconi at marialmenconi@gmail.com. Otherwise, for information about the Discussion Group for Better Hearing email Jennifer Jefferis, jenjefferis4u@gmail.com, or call 360-909-6212.
All upcoming meetings (Thursdays, March 11, April 8 and May 13) will be held at 10 a.m.