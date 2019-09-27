Most everyone has experienced loneliness. But did you know, in some cases, loneliness can be a threat to your health and well-being?
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers is proud to announce guest speaker, Dr. Chris Segrin will be coming on Sunday, October 20, at 10 a.m. to MountainView Ballroom to discuss his research on loneliness. Dr. Segrin is a behavioral scientist whose specialty is in interpersonal relationships and mental health. Also, he is a professor and head of the Department of Communication at the University of Arizona.
In case you didn’t know: SaddleBrooke Freethinkers group provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by applying science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions. Our lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests, as space is available.
Dr. Segrin is likely to discuss:
- Information linking loneliness to a range of mental and physical health problems such as heart disease and depression.
- What we can do to live our best and healthiest lives at SaddleBrooke.
Primarily, Sengrin’s research focuses on social skills, relationship development and satisfaction, and such problems as depression, anxiety, loneliness, and marital distress. He has recently conducted studies with colleagues at the UA College of Nursing to develop methods for improving quality of life. He is former editor of Communication Theory and associate editor of Human Communication Research. Dr. Sengrin holds an endowed professorship in Communication and has been the recipient of 20 research awards and six teaching awards. He has over 150 publications to his credit and received his PhD at the Univ. of Wisconsin.
SaddleBrooke Freethinker meeting will be held at the Mountainview Ballroom on Sunday mornings, with coffee social starting at 9:30 a.m. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m.
The Freethinkers usually meets the fourth Sunday of the month, but schedules can change, so check our website for the latest information: SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.
You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $10 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events, such as the book club and social events. Our lecture program runs January through April and October through December.
Non-members are encouraged to make a $2 donation to defray costs. Also, we promote that attendees bring a non-perishable food, or cash, or check donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.
If you have questions, you can email us at: saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com
For more information visit our website SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com