The Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke proudly presents Denise Steffen’s program on Longevity Lessons from the “Blue Zones” on Friday, May 7, at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Just what are the “Blue Zones”? The “Blue Zones”, also known as longevity hot spots, are geographic regions where people live longer and healthier lives. They were discovered more than 15-years ago by journalist and health activist Dan Buettner and his team of researchers. “Blue Zones” not only have high concentrations of centenarians but many of the people have also grown old without suffering from diseases like heart problems, obesity, cancer or diabetes.
This program is presented by Denise Steffen, the owner of A Passion for Health, a health and wellness company located in Tucson, Arizona. Her focus is on food as medicine. Denise has been a licensed massage therapist for 21-years and a certified nutritional health coach for eight-years. She received her massage certification from the Desert Institute of the Healing Arts and her health coaching certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
While the MountainView Clubhouse is closed for meetings, the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke will continue to support you. During this unprecedented time, wellness and healthy lifestyle strategies are more important than ever. We will continue to offer wellness support in the following ways:
