When your meal is comprised of a wide variety of foods, the nutrition synergy is astonishing. Nutrients of note in this recipe are protein (21 grams), potassium, and fiber. Enjoy this dish mid-day so that you have the opportunity to utilize the carbohydrate.
This meal makes two servings.
Ingredients
- 4 ounces raw sweet potatoes, 1-inch cubes
- ½ tsp Kosher salt, divided
- ½ tsp. organic canola oil
- 2 cups chopped kale
- 1 small zucchini, diced
- 1 ½ cups shredded red cabbage
- ½ cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, divided
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 cup cooked brown rice (see note)
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 ½ cups cooked brown lentils (see note)
- 1/2 large ripe avocado, cubed
- ½ tsp. curry powder
- 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds
Preparation
- Chop the sweet potatoes; put in a steamer basket and steam over boiling water until they are fork tender, about seven to ten minutes. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a medium sauté pan, heat canola oil until it shimmers. Add chopped zucchini and onion. Cook until tender, about five minutes. Add minced garlic; cook an additional 30 seconds, until garlic is fragrant. Add cooked brown rice, lentils and curry powder to pan. Stir gently to combine and cook until lentils are hot. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and freshly ground pepper if desired. Keep warm.
- Meanwhile, put the kale in a mixing bowl along with 1 tablespoon lemon juice, a drizzle of olive oil and a few pinches of salt. Massage the kale with your fingers until it becomes tender. Set aside.
- In a separate mixing bowl combine the shredded cabbage and toss with the remaining lemon juice and a few pinches of salt. Massage the cabbage with your hands until it tenderizes a bit. Set aside.
- Divide rice-lentil mixture between two bowls. Artfully place the steamed potatoes, massaged kale, purple cabbage, avocado, cilantro, and pumpkin seeds on each bowl.