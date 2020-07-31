I am frequently asked about the health benefits of fish, seafood, and shellfish. First, almost any of these is a better choice than red meat. However, there are some varieties you should limit and some that you should always include. Let's begin with the always include.
Studies show that people who consume a serving of fatty fish at least twice a week have better health markers than those who don't. There are several likely reasons for the observation.
- Fatty fish is high in EPA and DHA, the active forms of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for human health. Omega-3s are essential for your brain, eyes, heart, and liver.
- People who eat oily fish probably eat fewer portions of land animals.
- Consumption of fatty fish could be a marker for other health-promoting behaviors such as eating more vegetables and exercising more.
Fish with a substantial amount of oil in the tissues live in cold water and include salmon, rainbow trout, barramundi, mackerel, herring, sardines, and anchovies. A 4-ounce serving of any one of these provides 800 to 1,000 milligrams of EPA + DHA. An excellent way to remember these healthy choices is the acronym SMASH: salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines and herring.
Fish varieties like cod, sole, and tilapia and do not contain much fat, but they are still heart-healthy choices when they are baked, broiled, or poached. Breading, battering, and deep-frying negate the potential benefits. The same goes for copious quantities of rich, creamy sauces made with butter and/or cream.
An old myth is that because crustaceans (shrimp) and shellfish (scallops) contain cholesterol, they should be limited. Actually, eating these as part of a balanced diet not only provides several vital nutrients but is also beneficial for the heart and cardiovascular health. Shrimp and shellfish are low in saturated fat, and studies have found that they raise good cholesterol while reducing that low-density (unhealthy) cholesterol.
There are fish varieties that we are better off avoiding due to high mercury levels, which can pose a health risk. In fact, high levels of mercury in the blood can be toxic. A recently published study found higher levels of mercury in patients with Alzheimer's disease. Fish known to have higher mercury levels are hefty, long-living varieties, including albacore tuna and swordfish. It is prudent to limit your intake of these varieties to one serving a week. Note that skipjack tuna is low in mercury because it is a much smaller variety.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program helps consumers choose seafood that's fished or farmed in ways that support a healthy ocean, now and for future generations. Their website provides consumer guides for each US state. The guides list Best Choices, Good Alternatives, and fish species you should Avoid. You can also use their website to search for specific fish species. Visit https://www.seafoodwatch.org/seafood-recommendations.
Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian nutritionist and SaddleBrooke resident. Though retired from private practice, she enjoys sharing accurate nutrition information with the community.