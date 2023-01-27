The avocado base in this recipe takes chocolate mousse from unhealthy decadent to just decadent. Avocado is rich in monounsaturated fats, fiber, and folate. Your family and friends will never guess that the base isn’t made from whipping cream, an ingredient high in saturated fat. Dark chocolate provides plant phenols that have been found to have health benefits. Unlike regular mousse, which has no fiber, a serving of this treat offers nine grams of fiber. Of course, with 300 calories a serving, this dessert may only be a special occasion treat.

Adding cayenne pepper and cinnamon will make this a “Mexican Chocolate Mousse.”

Makes 6 servings, ½ cup each

Ingredients

2 cups avocado pulp (about 2 medium just-ripe avocados)

½ cup dark chocolate chips (at least 60% cacao), melted (see tips)

½ cup Hershey’s unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup plus 2 Tablespoons real maple syrup (10 Tbsp.)

¼ cup milk (almond, soy, or cow’s milk)

2 Tablespoons brandy (see notes)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Directions

Melt chocolate chips either in a microwave or double boiler. Put all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Blend until very smooth. Let the mousse chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

Use a pastry bag and fluted tip to pipe mousse into small dessert dishes for a pretty presentation.

Recipe Notes

Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or a glass measuring cup in a microwave.

Be sure to use real maple syrup, not fake maple-flavored pancake syrup.

Don’t have brandy? You can substitute bourbon. Grand Marnier would add a hint of orange flavor. If you must avoid alcohol, you can substitute apple juice or orange juice for the brandy.