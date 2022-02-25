Leg and foot cramps are very common. I find this to be a prevalent issue in my practice and many suffer from cramping almost every night. This breaks up sleep and can cause insomnia and fatigue.
Massage can be a useful tool in helping relieve the pain and possibly helping to relieve the cramps all together. Massage is meant to length muscle tissue and stretch tendons, release trigger points, and soften muscles. It brings oxygen and nutrients to your muscles by opening the neuropaths and helps give you an overall feeling of well-being.
Generally, there are many lifestyle reasons why you could be getting leg cramps:
- Mineral deficiencies,
- dehydration,
- sedentary lifestyle,
- over-use, over stretching or over exercising your legs
- improper sitting position, and
- prolonged standing are all common reasons.
Other reasons may be from surgeries such as hip replacement, knee replacement and back surgeries.
There are some pathologies that may be associated with leg cramps:
- Structural issues,
- neurological disorders,
- musculoskeletal disorders,
- metabolic disorders,
- cardiovascular conditions and
- medications, such as statins and diuretics.
Massage modalities can help in many of these conditions. Trigger Point therapy, Himalayan Salt Hot Stones, MFT and cupping can help release and relax the calf muscles to relieve muscle cramping in the legs and feet.
Drinking more water can help if you are getting dehydrated. We always think we are drinking enough water, but if you’re getting muscles cramps, odds are, you should be drinking more!
Massage is a great way to relieve and possibly eliminate leg cramps, find a great therapeutic massage therapist and they can help you through it!
You can reach MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare, located at 15920 N. Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose), by calling (520) 771-1514. Check out our website. Visit mymendingplace.com.