Heart surgery is something most people don’t want to think about. But advancements are being made in heart surgeries that are impacting people right here in Southern Arizona.
On January 27, (Health Night Out) at 7:00 p.m., the new Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Northwest Hospital will address Health Night Out. Dr. Zain Khalpey, M.D., PhD, FETCS, FACS will share the latest in heart surgery innovations. When Dr. Khalpey was young, he read about a Tucson surgeon, Dr. Jack Copeland, and the implantation of the first total artificial heart created in Tucson. Little did he know that 25 years later, he would be director of the program started by Dr. Copeland.
Most patients he treats have advanced heart failure and Dr. Khalpey believes that candid communication is essential because operating on a heart is more than just science. He will speak about the exciting advancements in cardiac surgery. Using artificial intelligence, regenerative medicine and precision techniques, he is developing new ways to impact patient outcomes. He has a special interest in sudden cardiac death, robotic mitral valve repair, total artificial hearts and using short- and long-term devices in shock and heart failure patients. His work on coronary artery bypass patients evaluates regenerative approaches that help remodel scar tissue in order to delay or prevent heart transplantation.
Dr. Khalpey completed medical school at the London School of Medicine and followed that with a residency and fellowship at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. This was followed by a super-fellowship in mechanical circulatory support devices for advanced heart failure at Columbia University’s New York Presbyterian Hospital. He completed a PhD in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Bioenergetics and Cardiac Transplantation through the Imperial College UK in London with work conducted at the University of Gdansk in Gdansk, Poland, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Harvard University.
SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Zain Khalpey on Monday, January 27, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. This is truly a rare opportunity to learn about heart surgery innovations available here in Tucson.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a valuable time to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
The MountainView Bar & Grill will offer a limited menu with healthy choices on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.