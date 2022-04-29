May is an excellent time to think about healthy foods like vegetables, fruits, beans, whole grains, nuts, and seeds that you can savor as part of a plant-based diet. These foods are all sources of fiber, an essential nutrient. Without fiber, your gut bacteria starve, and your overall health will decline. Also, these carbohydrate-containing foods provide what I call the "Mighty Midgets," vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that ensure the body's functions work as expected. May you be healthy as you obtain all the nutrients of concern to people over 50.

Phytochemicals

Scientists have identified over 80 different phytonutrients --tiny bioactive plant components—necessary for good health. The largest group of phytonutrients comprises flavonoids, commonly called dietary antioxidants.

Clinical trials and population studies have shown that these mighty midgets provide natural protection against age-related illnesses, including cancer, dementia, and heart disease. In addition, phytonutrients play a role in supporting the immune system.

Nearly all vegetables and fruits are rich in phytonutrients. Berries, red grapes, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, oranges, dark leafy greens, onions, and garlic are excellent sources. Eat at least five servings a day of vegetables and two cups of fruits from all parts of the color spectrum. Whole soy foods (canned soybeans, edamame, tempeh, soy nuts, soy milk, and tofu) are rich in phytonutrients. Other foods to include in your diet are beans and legumes, nuts and seeds, fatty fish, and intact grains such as barley, black rice, millet, quinoa, and wild rice. Phytonutrients also are plentiful in green, black, and herbal teas.

Vitamins

Vitamin D: Older adults need more vitamin D to help maintain bone health and a robust immune system. We have limited food sources of vitamin D because nature designed our bodies to create an adequate supply. Our need to reduce sun exposure to limit skin cancer risk is resulting in widespread deficiencies. Some food sources include salmon, tuna, mackerel, oysters, and egg yolks. Based on reported deficiencies, I recommend taking a 25 – 50 mcg D3 supplement following a fat-containing meal to ensure the supplement will be absorbed.

Vitamin B12: Many people over 50 years old may be B12 deficient due to medications like proton pump inhibitors, reduced intestinal absorption, and reduced intake of B12 rich foods. Lean meat, fish, seafood, fortified cereal, and nutritional yeast are vitamin B12 sources. Ask your dietitian or doctor if you should take a vitamin B12 supplement.

Minerals

To reduce the risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart disease, pay attention to your potassium and sodium intake. Increasing potassium and decreasing sodium (salt) may lower your risk of illness and death because potassium helps balance sodium in the blood. Calcium plays an essential role in both bone and muscle health and mood.

Potassium: Good sources of potassium include fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and yogurt. The recommended intake of potassium is 4700 milligrams each day. Because too much potassium can be harmful, do not take a separate potassium supplement without consulting a physician.

Sodium: Most sodium in U.S. diets comes from dining out and canned or frozen foods. Examine labels of prepared foods and always choose those that are lower in sodium. Unless instructed otherwise, your daily goal should be to consume less than 2300 milligrams.

Calcium: Calcium-rich foods include dairy products (cow, sheep, and goat), fortified cereals, canned salmon and sardines, and dark green leafy vegetables. In last month's edition, my article included a caution about obtaining too much calcium from supplements.

While the information I've provided is straightforward, people often find it helpful to meet with a registered dietitian to transform facts into action and plan for overcoming obstacles. You can find a local dietitian at www.eatright.org.

Nancy Teeter is a Registered Dietitian and a SaddleBrooke resident. Though she is mostly retired, she is passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. This article should not replace advice from your medical provider.