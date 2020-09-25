The Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) and Open Enrollment Period (OEP) 2021 seasons are just around the corner. The (almost) back-to-back enrollment periods fall at some of the busier times of the year. Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) straddles Thanksgiving and Open Enrollment Period (OEP) starts New Year’s Day.
Before the holiday season whisks you away, here are some tips and reminders to ensure you get the Medicare coverage you need for the upcoming year.
Medicare AEP and OEP 2021: What’s the difference?
AEP happens once a year in the fall. It begins on Thursday, October 15 and ends Monday, December 7. During that time, Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their Medicare coverage.
During AEP you can:
- Change from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan
- Return to Original Medicare from a Medicare Advantage Plan
- Switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another
- Add a Part D plan
- Cancel a Part D plan
- Switch from one Part D plan to another
Any changes you make during AEP will go into effect on Friday, January 1.
OEP is the enrollment period after AEP. It is when Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans can make changes to their coverage. OEP begins January 1st and ends March 31st.
During OEP you can:
- Add a stand-alone Part D plan
- Cancel a stand-alone PART D plan
- Return to Original Medicare from a Medicare Advantage Plan
- Switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to a different one.
One change to keep in mind is that beginning January 2021 the question regarding ESRD will be eliminated, so there are no health questions for either Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2021. This means that it is easy to enroll in or change plans as long as you live in the plans service area.
GOOD REASONS TO CHANGE YOUR PLAN
Here are some of the most common reasons that you may want to consider making a plan change for 2021:
- Your current plan is dropping one of your important medications next year. Your Annual Notice of Change letter will list any changes in the drug formulary for next year.
- Your Medicare Advantage plan is dropping your doctor from its network. Unlike Medigap plans, Medicare Advantage plans have a network of doctors. If one of your doctors is leaving the plan’s network, you can use the Medicare OEP to switch to another plan that your doctor still participates in. Check your plan’s provider search tool to see providers in the plans network.
- Your plan has a dramatic increase in premium, copays, or out-of-pocket maximums.
Start planning for AEP 2021 now
Whether you’re switching from Original Medicare or adjusting your prescription coverage, it is a good idea to know the steps for completing the process. Here are a few tips to make the process simple:
Be on the alert for your Annual Notice of Change letter
As a Medicare beneficiary, your provider will send you an Annual Notice of Change letter. Generally, the letters go out in September as a reminder that AEP is coming up. In the letter, your plan provider will let you know about changes that may affect your current plan.
Revisit your existing plan
Think about how well your coverage supported your medical needs throughout the year. Do you need to adjust your plan due to changes in your health (e.g., discontinuing a medication or starting a new one)?
Talk to your Medicare Consultant soon
AEP is a busy time for plan providers! This is a good time to contact your Medicare Consultant or adviser to help guide you through the review process and help you choose the best plan for you.
Kenneth Kiker, CHC spent 49 years in the insurance industry before retiring in 2011 after working in United Healthcare’s Tucson office for 6 years specializing in their Medicare division. He continues to work with Medicare beneficiaries helping them with their Medicare coverage decisions. Ken achieved his Certified Health Consultant (CHC) designation in 1990 after attending The CHC School of Marketing at Purdue University and passing a series of national program exams. Email: kennethk40@outlook.com