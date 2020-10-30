The bright and very fit gentleman sitting across from me had the faint beginning of tears in his eyes. “I asked you here because my employer’s retirement benefit gives me money for health insurance. I never signed up for a prescription drug plan. I don’t have one now. I didn’t take many drugs, and they were cheap to buy. I just received a letter from my employer’s plan stating that they’ll withdraw monthly funding for my insurance if I don’t enroll in a drug plan. It’s been twelve years and now I have to enroll. I didn’t think it was a problem. Nobody told me.”
Ouch. In 2006 it was mandated by Congress that Medicare beneficiaries have prescription drug coverage or pay a penalty. This was a boon to people who had expensive drugs as it provided a cap to what people had to pay for prescription drugs, particularly in catastrophic medical situations. This man should have enrolled during his initial enrollment period of three months prior to his 65th birth month, and three months after the birth month. If his company offered creditable coverage for prescription drugs (at least as good as what Medicare would offer), he might be able to postpone enrolling without triggering a penalty. While most Medicare Advantage plans bundle prescription drug coverage in the plan with no separate premium, those on Medicare Supplements must add on drug coverage or face the penalty box. Those new to Medicare may not take prescription drugs and may not fully understand the ramification of not enrolling in a plan at the correct time. Good health isn’t guaranteed, and a serious illness requiring costly medications can happen to anyone.
It was my job to tell the man he would incur a penalty and that it would be assessed for the entire time he could have enrolled in a drug plan and did not. Further, it would continue to increase for the entire time the man had drug coverage going forward. The gentleman wanted me to estimate what the penalty would be to put a drug plan in place so he could continue to receive his employer’s benefit. While Medicare sets the penalty, and the drug plan chosen collects the penalty for Medicare, I could only provide a very rough estimate of what the penalty might possibly be.
Medicare assesses a 1 percent penalty for every month a beneficiary does not have Medicare Prescription drug insurance. That penalty is based on 1 percent of the average “national average premium” for drug plans and not what a less expensive local drug plan might cost. The costs change yearly. I’ll leave higher mathematics out of this article, but the ballpark figure I could offer was about $50.00 over and above the monthly cost of his new drug plan. The worst news was that the penalty would be ongoing and increasing the entire time he had prescription drug coverage.
He enrolled and paid the premium and the penalty each month to the carrier. Fast forward to last year’s opportunity to review and change plans. I met a different man entirely and now I had tears in my eyes. He’d had a stroke, was using a walker, and was very glad indeed that he had prescription drug coverage in place, penalty notwithstanding.
“Nobody told me!” In addition to penalties for late enrollment, there is a higher income adjustment for those whose modified adjusted gross income was over $87,000 to $109,000 for an individual or $174,000 to 218,000 for a couple. These are the figures based on your 2018 income tax return and would raise your monthly drug premium $12.20 per month, irrespective of any penalties.
Drug plans in Arizona range in monthly premium prices from $13.10 up to $98.00, and they have different formularies or lists of drugs and different costs for drugs in tiers, or categories of drugs. There is an affordable plan that can be put in to place when you are eligible to enroll. Medicare requires that there be a minimum of two drugs in each therapeutic category, so no matter what plan you pick, you’ll have coverage for what ails you now or what lies ahead.
It's easy to call Medicare to ask about prescription drug plans and their requirements at 1 800 MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or TTY users dial 1-877-486-2048. Consult your agent or broker, or access www.medicare.gov to better acquaint yourself with your responsibilities as you enter Medicare.
You‘ll enter Medicare sure footed in your knowledge and sidestep the Part D penalty box.
Leah Sugar Kari, AMR, FHIAS, is a local licensed life and health insurance agent specializing in showing Medicare eligible people their insurance options. Reach Leah for comments at 520-484-3807 or email leahkari4@gmail.com. (TTY users dial 711.)