The Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D star ratings for 2020 show that more plans this year rated four stars or higher as opposed to last year.
Also, there are more plans being offered going into the Annual Enrollment Period that started Tuesday, October 15. There are about 1,200 more Medicare Advantage plans operating in 2020 than in 2018, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which recently released the ratings.
Approximately 52 percent of contracts for Medicare Advantage plans offering Part D Rx coverage earned four stars or higher, compared to about 45% in 2019.
Of 401 total contracts for 2020, 210 are ratings at four stars or higher, compared to 172 in 2019 when there were 376 contracts.
20 contracts for Medicare Advantage and Part D earned five stars; 72 earned four and a half stars; and 118 earned four stars. This compares to 14 that earned five stars in 2019; 64 that earned four and a half stars; and 94 that earned four stars last year.
The comparison between 2020 and 2019 shows 55 contracts rated three stars for 2020 as opposed to 66 in 2019. The average star rating for 2020 is 4.16, compared to 4.06 in 2019 and 4.02 in 2017.
WHY THIS MATTERS
The star ratings are important to both insurers and Medicare beneficiaries.
The rating system helps people with Medicare, their families, and their caregivers compare the quality of health and drug plans being offered. Medicare health and drug plans are given a rating one to five stars, with one representing poor performance and five stars representing excellent performance.
Medicare Advantage has high satisfaction rates, premiums are lower this year and more insurers are offering plans.
More than 24 million people with Medicare, about a third of the Medicare population, are projected to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans for 2020. Medicare open enrollment began on Tuesday, October 15 and ends on Saturday, December 7.
Medicare beneficiaries can compare health coverage choices and the star ratings through the online Medicare Plan Finder tool available at Medicare.gov.
THE LARGER TREND
Each year, CMS publishes the Medicare Advantage and Part D star ratings that include measures on the experiences of beneficiaries.
Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage contracts are rated on up to 45 unique quality and performance measures; MA-only contracts (without prescription drug coverage) are rated on up to 33 measures; and stand-alone PDP contracts are rated on up to 14 measures.
Also, each year, CMS conducts a comprehensive review of the measures that make up the star ratings by assessing the reliability of the data, clinical recommendations, and feedback received from stakeholders. There are no new measures introduced for 2020, but earlier this year, CMS enhanced the star ratings methodology to better account for differences in a plan's enrollee population.
The improvements that CMS has made to the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs means that seniors will have access to more high-quality plans. For more information on plans and their star ratings in your service area, contact your health insurance consultant or you can visit https://www.medicare.gov.
Kenneth Kiker, CHC spent 49 years in the insurance industry before retiring in 2011 after working in United Healthcare’s Tucson office for 6 years specializing in their Medicare division. He continues to work with Medicare beneficiaries helping them with their Medicare coverage decisions. Ken achieved his Certified Health Insurance (CHC) designation in 1990 after attending The CHC School of Marketing at Purdue University and passing a series of national program exams. Email: kennethk40@outlook.com.