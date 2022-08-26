Upcoming Health Night Out Features Brian Sinotte on Monday, September 26

Meet Marketing CEO, Northwest Healthcare

Did you ever wish you could meet the person “in charge of it all?” On Monday, September 26, Health Night Out offers you that opportunity. Brian Sinotte, the Marketing Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Healthcare, will be the featured speaker at Health Night Out. Brian Sinotte has been leading the strategic growth and development efforts for the entire Northwest Healthcare system since June 2021.

Northwest Healthcare includes Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita and Northwest Medical Center Houghton. The system includes a large clinic group, employing nearly 100 providers, urgent cares, free-standing emergency rooms and surgery centers throughout Pima County.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Yes, you will learn about this comprehensive system, but, more importantly, you can learn how our closest hospitals, Oro Valley and Northwest Medical Center, fit within the system and what services they offer the residents of SaddleBrooke.

Sinotte has extensive background in healthcare. He served as President of the Community Health and Hospital Division and President of Ingalls Health System, University of Chicago Medicine. There he focused on improving access to health across “Chicagoland” and NW Indiana. He has served in executive level positions in Michigan, North Carolina, Indiana and Illinois. He earned his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Minnesota and holds a master’s in healthcare administration and business administration from the University of Minnesota.

Please mark your calendars for Monday, September 26 at 7 p.m. and come to the MountainView Ballroom to hear Brian Sinotte discuss the Northwest Healthcare System.

The MountainView Bar and Grill will be serving dinner so you can dine prior to the meeting and walk down the hall to the Ballroom for an educational evening. This is another free event to all SaddleBrooke brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Welness.