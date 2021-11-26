Memory loss, Alzheimer’s, Dementia
As we age, our memory tends to get away from us. We find ourselves searching for words that were once easy to retrieve. We can’t remember the name of our new neighbor. You walk in a room… wait, what was I saying? Oh yes, memory.
Can regular massage help my memory?
Massage improves circulation. As the blood circulation improves, the process of memory loss slows down. When an Alzheimer’s patient gets regular massages, positive progress can be seen in memory and the slowing of memory loss.
Memory loss and unstable concentration can also lead to many issues. Massage can help mental clarity in many ways:
- Tight neck and shoulder muscles often limit the circulation to the brain. Circulation is very important to brain function and memory.
- When massage relaxes tense muscles, it eases stress, which also benefits thinking and efficient work.
- Positive emotions typically are related to better thinking and memory and increased concentration.
- When left untreated, chronic stress and pessimistic outlooks can destroy brain cells and damage the hippocampus, which is the brain region partly responsible for the formation of new memories and the retrieval of new ones.
- When happy and stress-free, the frontal lobes of the brain are activated and help to control the gate of emotional and aggressive parts of the limbic system, or the “emotional brain.” With the “emotional brain” in check and with a positive attitude, you can be more capable of handling work, school, or life activities that require your attention.
Seeking relaxation and remaining positive is important for your mind, and massage is a great way to keep your mental capacity in shape and working well while offering stress-relief.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5.3 million people currently have Alzheimer’s disease, and the disease is the seventh leading cause of death in adults. Particularly with the aging population, some estimates suggest that 16 million people will have Alzheimer’s by the year 2050. There are several benefits massage therapy offers people with Alzheimer’s disease, including increased body awareness and alertness, as well as a reduction in the feelings of confusion and anxiety.
Regular and consistent massage can help with stress relief, reduced muscle tension and improve blood flow which can help you with cognitive function, memory, Alzheimer’s progression and much more.
