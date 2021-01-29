I have found, in my practice, a common complaint with clients are headaches. There was a time, that I too was plagued with debilitating migraines at least twice a month. I know the pain and frustration of having your world stop, because of migraines. I also know the dependency on medications to try to stay “normal” during this time.
Headaches are classified into six types: TMJ, Sinus, Cluster, Tension, Migraine and Neck.
Here’s a breakdown of the headache types:
- TMJ: Pain is at temples, in front of ears.
- Sinus: Pain is behind browbone and/or cheekbone.
- Cluster: Pain is in and around one eye.
- Tension: Pain is like a band squeezing the head.
- Migraine: Pain, nausea and visual changes are typical of classic form.
- Neck: Pain is at the top and/or back of head.
There are several different causes for these types of headaches, some of which are: Stress (after long stressful work hours), sleep deprivation, bad posture, irregular mealtimes, eyestrain, tooth clenching, hunger, muscle tension, post exercise, inflammation, poor sleep position and more. There are also secondary issues that cause headaches such as hypertension, cervical spinal disorders, injury, hormones, trauma (such as whiplash), to name a few.
Massage is one of the best natural ways of not only relieving headaches, but over time, preventing headaches. It is important to be cognizant of all factors which contribute to headaches and migraines, including issues occurring away from the head. Massage therapists are in a better position than many care providers to untangle the clues that can lead to long term improvement. Massage therapists are trained in many types of modalities (neuromuscular trigger point, cryo therapy, MFT and more) and work with your whole body.
Though massage cannot necessarily cure these issues, it can help relieve pain. I have found that my clients with headaches and migraines have had success in pain management, mental clarity, and long-term relief through regular massage.
If you are interested in a therapeutic massage, please call MEND for an appointment at (520) 771-1514. Visit our website at www.mymendingplace.com. We’re located at MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare 15920 N Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose).