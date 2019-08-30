Although many popular line dances are set to country music, today line dances are performed to many different types of music including: jazz, blues, rock, Latin, waltzes, and more. Since line dancing is people dancing in lines to music, there is no need for a partner, so anyone can do it.
During the 1980s and 1990s, line dances started being created for popular country songs, creating a surge in popularity. One example is a dance made for Billy Ray Cyrus' 1992 smash hit "Achy Breaky Heart." Even pop music began to see an upswing in line dances in the 1990s, with "the Macarena" serving as a sort of hybrid folk-pop dance number that swept the world by storm.
Basic line dances focus on movements of the legs and feet, with more advanced dances including the arms and hands. The movements of a line dance are marked as "counts," where one count generally equals one musical beat. A line dance is choreographed to the lyrics of the music. Most music has 4 counts to a measure and 32 counts to a “verse” of the lyrics. The dance will repeat itself with each “verse” and “chorus” of a song. Usually each repetition of the dance will face a different wall of the room. Because its steps are simple and don't involve dancing with a partner, line dancing is ideal for singles and people who don't normally dance, but who love to move to the music.
One of the easiest and fun line dances is the "Cupid Shuffle" which most people can learn in a single try. It is the first dance taught in Move to the Music.
This season’s format of Move to the Music will have a slight change to challenge repeat participants. The class will last for 2 hours. The first hour will concentrate on basic steps, sequences, easy turns and novice dances. The second hour will become more rigorous with exposure to slightly more challenging, steps, sequences, rhythms, and turns. The dance level will be novice-beginner-improver. One fee will entitle the participant to choose their own level of challenge. Classes will be held Tuesdays beginning Oct. 15-Dec. 17 2019 4:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the HOA 1 fitness center aerobics room. Cost is $45 for the series. To reserve your place, call, or text: 952-897-0291 or email, schoenf.bl@gmail.com. Bonnie Schoenfelder: instructor.