When a patient comes into our office complaining of pain that is located in the area of the hip and butt, getting the correct diagnosis may be difficult. In order to accurately diagnose sciatica, sacroiliac dysfunction, hip joint disease or lower back pain, the doctor must be able to determine the source of the pain. Because there are so many overlapping pain pathways related to the cause of hip and back pain, the doctor will need to do a thorough examination, including imaging studies to determine the cause of the symptomatic picture.

Determining the source of hip/butt pain starts with an in depth consultation. During the initial doctor/patient conference, I will typically ask the patient, “What activities make your pain worse?” If the patient replies that weight bearing activities like standing, walking, and movement seems to initiate pain, a lower back problem is favored. When I ask a patient to point to the pain, a hip problem is to be suspected when there is groin pain. Hip joint pain will often be relieved by non-weight bearing activities; sitting and lying down. Hip joint dysfunction makes it difficult to put on your socks because you will have difficulty elevating and rotating the hip.

There is one easy way to evaluate hip joint dysfunction. While sitting, try to put your heel on the top of your opposite leg. If this movement is very difficult, you probably have hip joint arthritis.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

You can also try this test. While you are in a standing position try bending from side to side, forward and back, and twist your spine. If bending, twisting and turning of the spine causes back or leg pain, the problem is most likely originating from the lower back. Typically, hip pain is not increased by isolated movements of the spine. However, there is a significant relationship between lower back pain and hip joint dysfunction.

Perhaps the simplest testing procedure that I perform in the office to determine the cause of hip/back/leg pain is with specific pressure point testing. With the direct application of pressure over the vertebrae, muscle groups, sacroiliac joints, the bursa, and the hips, the doctor can quickly determine the most likely source of pain.

Finally, it is not uncommon for a patient to be experiencing both lower back problem and hip joint dysfunction. X-ray studies of the lower back and pelvis will often reveal a complex problem of hip joint arthritis, lumbar disc degeneration, pelvic imbalance, osteoarthritis and spinal curvature. When this happens, a multi-disciplinary approach of chiropractic, medical, and orthopedic treatment may be required.