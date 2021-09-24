Please join us on Wednesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom as the Audiology Team from Sonoran Ear, Nose and Throat present the newest advancements in technology to assist hearing. Jamie Landau, Au.D, Elizabeth Benites, Au.D, and Amanda Kester Au.D, will be discussing various options and devices that go above and beyond the traditional hearing aid. You will have the ability to ask them questions about your current aids, implantable devices, cochlear implants, and assistive devices. The Audiologists will let you know what is new to the market and the advancements in technology added to hearing aids.