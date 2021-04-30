You know if you have chronic systemic inflammation...
Systemic inflammation is the root cause of all age-related diseases, including cardiovascular, cancer, type two diabetes and dementia. Chronic inflammation is the result of your body trying to heal the cellular damage done by free radicals. There are no overt systems, so you don’t know you are experiencing this type of inflammation until you perceive disease symptoms.
Everyone should avoid eating nightshade vegetables...
The nightshade vegetables--bell peppers, okra, chilies, eggplant, potatoes, tomatillos, and tomatoes--are all related to tobacco. All are rich in antioxidants that can put a damper on chronic inflammation. People with true sensitivity to any of these vegetables may experience bloating, gas, nausea, fatigue, or (in rare cases) joint pain. The only way to know for sure is to eliminate them all. If the symptoms disappear, then you may have a sensitivity to one or more. The next step is to challenge your body with a single food (like tomatoes). If no symptoms appear within 72 hours, skip two days and challenge a different food.
Dairy causes inflammation...
All animal protein is pro-inflammatory. But that doesn’t mean you must give up cheese and yogurt entirely. These whole foods are rich in protein and a unique combination of health-promoting vitamins and minerals. Plus, yogurt and kefir are rich in probiotics known to support the immune system. As they age, people tend to get more sensitive to lactose, so you might need to minimize regular dairy milk and ice cream intake.
Everyone should avoid soy...
Soy is a nutrient-dense food derived from plants, so unless you have a verified food intolerance or allergy, there is no valid reason to avoid organic edamame, tofu, tempeh, soy nuts, or soy milk. One serving a day provides isoflavones known to promote health, and there are a plethora of studies disproving the myths that eating soy promotes breast cancer or makes men impotent. Soy forms to avoid are isolated protein, texturized vegetable protein, and Impossible Burgers.
Carbohydrates make you fat...
Unrefined sources of carbohydrates like cooked beans, whole grains, and vegetables not only don’t increase your risk of being overweight, the opposite can be true. The fiber found in these foods feeds your gut bacteria which in turn can help you lose weight. Carbohydrate makes up 40 to 45 percent of the calories in the anti-inflammatory diet. After you have been on a very low carbohydrate diet and eat some starch, you may notice weight gain. But that is because carb helps the body retain fluid.
Sugar is always bad...
Please avoid excess added sugar; however, unless you are an insulin-dependent diabetic who is counting carbohydrates, don’t give a moment of thought to the naturally occurring sugar found in fruits, vegetables, or dairy products. Keep the calories from all added sugar sources (sweets, desserts, processed foods, honey, maple syrup, etc.) to under 20 grams a day.
Gluten-free foods help you lose weight...
Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale and gives yeast bread its structure. People with Celiac Disease must avoid gluten entirely. About five percent of Americans have non-Celiac gluten intolerance and should limit gluten intake. For everyone else, there is no reason to avoid gluten. Many “gluten-free” products are highly processed and can be very low in fiber. They are rarely more deficient in calories than the gluten-containing counterparts.
You should avoid lectins...
Do you know what lectins are? No? I didn’t think so. Lectins are a type of protein that binds to carbohydrates in the gut. Lectins are found in a long list of plant foods, but raw beans, lentils, dry peas, and soybeans contain the highest amounts. These are some of the world’s healthiest foods. But we don’t eat them raw, which is the only form of lectin we should avoid. Fully cooked beans are nutritional powerhouses and pose no danger. My advice? Buy canned beans and legumes—they will always be fully cooked.
One fact you should know...
If you notice that specific foods trigger symptoms, consider talking with a registered dietitian, who can review your diet and offer suggestions for modifying it in a way that may help ease your symptoms.
Nancy Teeter, RDN, is a SaddleBrooke resident and is passionate about sharing her nutrition knowledge with others. Note: This article should not replace advice from your medical provider.