Surviving the Caregiver/Partner ChallengeFrustration is the change we may have to live with. Unexpected health events take away some of the dreams we had for this stage of life. Becoming the identified patient is difficult to adjust to. It hurts to give up activities we love. Becoming the care-partner when not trained is also difficult; it is important not to lose oneself.

When trying to maintain quality of life, exercise and rest are needed for both people.

Things to ConsiderMedication scheduling, a cell-phone or Alexa, etc. can help assist in reminding both. A Pharmacist is also helpful with interactions.

Hydration is a major problem — wholesome nutrition and supplements maybe needed or beneficial.

Even for family caregiver, legal issues may arise.

30 percent caregiver mortality.

Caregiver abuse or vice versa.

Sometimes watch patients struggle. Remember it is true: use it or lose it.

Try to be patient both ways. Give a cue that deserves to be honored.

Use Techniques to keep patient mobile (physical therapy can help with techniques)

Don’t take success and self-respect away by excessive hovering.

Save the energy to do the FUN things possible, keep a sense of humor and make a great day!

We have fun in each class, and terrific members who are supportive and are making progress.

We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in HOA-1 Art and Craft Center, room 3. Next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! For Parkinson’s info and support, visit https://www.pmdalliance.org.