Northwest Healthcare has broken ground on Northwest Transitions—the next project in its “no boundaries” strategy to bring convenient healthcare to residents throughout Pima County and beyond.
Northwest Transitions will be a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility, located on the Northwest Medical Center campus at the corner of Orange Grove Road and La Cholla Road.
Jennifer Schomburg, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Medical Center, said, “We are excited about the continuity of care we will be able to provide our patients by having these services available within our network. We believe that if patients need to be discharged from our hospital into a skilled nursing or inpatient rehab facility, we should be providing that ongoing care to create a seamless transition.”
Northwest Transitions is expected to open in early 2021.