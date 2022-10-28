Health Night Out Monday will take place on Monday, November 28, at 7 p.m.

Women spend their lives taking care of others, so they make a powerful choice when they decide to take care of themselves. Dr. Gina Cliett is here to help women and the people whose lives are affected by them achieve outcomes that will improve lives. But this program is not for women only.

Health Night Out welcomes a recent addition to the Northwest Healthcare system. Dr. Gina Cliett is a Board-Certified Urogynecologist. What does a Urogynecologist do? Are you living with a painful pelvic floor disorder? What about uncomfortable bladder symptoms? A Urogynecologist is the specialist who can address such issues. Dr. Cliett is Board-Certified in reconstructive surgery as well as obstetrics/gynecology.

These issues are often inter-related but may be treated by different specialists. Dr. Cliett offers an integrated approach that includes non-surgical and minimally-invasive surgical options for many conditions. She is very willing to work in a team environment to do the best job for her patients.

Her Medical Degree is from Zaporozhye State Medical University in the Ukraine. She completed her Internship and Residency at the Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix and did her Fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California.

This program is not for women only. There is much to be learned from Dr. Cliett and all who attend Health Night Out at 7 pm on Monday, November 28 at the MountainView Ballroom will find her knowledge of pelvic and bladder problems to be valuable.

Health Night Out offers a unique opportunity to meet and learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a variety of health issues.

The MountainView Bar & Grill is open on Monday night, so you may enjoy dinner before you join Health Night Out down the hall in the ballroom.