Makes three servings.
Ingredients
- ½ cup millet, pre-soaked overnight
- 2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- ½ cup organic soy milk or oat milk
- 2 Tablespoons old fashioned peanut butter (see notes)
- 1 large ripe banana, mashed
- 2 teaspoons honey (optional)
- 3 Tablespoons chopped peanuts (see notes)
Instructions
Drain the millet and add it to a medium saucepan. Toast the millet over low to medium heat until it is slightly browned and gives oﬀ a nutty aroma, about three to five minutes. Be careful not to burn the millet.
Add the water and cinnamon to the saucepan with the millet. Raise the heat to medium-high so that the water will start to boil. Once the water is boiling, turn the heat down to low and cover with a lid. Let the millet simmer for approximately 20 minutes, or until it becomes creamy and absorbed the water. Keep covered, remove from heat, and allow to rest while you prepare the remaining ingredients.
Measure soy milk in a microwave-safe measuring cup—microwave on high for 45 seconds to warm milk. Whisk in the peanut butter together. Microwave for another 30 seconds and then stir into millet. Add mashed banana and honey (if using).
Return the millet to low heat for one to two minutes until warmed through.
Divide into three bowls and top each bowl with a tablespoon of chopped nuts. If desired, you may add a tablespoon of raisins, some sliced banana, or some berries.
Notes
- You can make the recipe without pre-soaking the millet, but the texture will be coarser, and you need to increase the cooking time by five minutes. Also, you will need to vigorously stir in an additional ½ cup of liquid to make the grain creamy, like oatmeal.
- If desired, substitute almond butter or cashew butter for the peanut butter and then change the nut topping to match (e.g., use sliced almonds with almond butter).