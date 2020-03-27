Have you ever wondered why some people remain calm in the face of adversity, while others crumble? People who are able to effectively navigate the highs and lows of life exhibit resilience, or an ability to effectively bounce back from adversity.
I think we can all agree that life is a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. It is inevitable that you will encounter challenges at some point along your journey. These experiences may bend you, but they do not have to break you. Building resilience is the key to turning challenges into successes. All of us have the power to develop a resilient mindset; just like a muscle, it needs to be conditioned and strengthened every single day.
Resilience is commonly referred to as "the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant sources of stress." Pam Hall, a SaddleBrooke resident for over 15 years, has certainly adapted well in the face of adversity, exhibiting resilience in her journey to recover from an unfortunate, debilitating accident in 2017. After suffering through a failed, partial hip replacement surgery, Pam gathered her resilience, opting to pursue an extensive, year-long physical therapy regimen which strengthened and fortified her body and mind.
In September of 2018, Pam attended "Demo Days", which highlights the variety and depth of fitness opportunities with Vital Moves. She chose to focus on the Posture and Balance, and Strength and Balance classes offered at these sessions, to support her path of recovery and wellness, and has faithfully attended these classes since then. Pam understands that her journey has been a series of "little baby steps," but she is convinced that Vital Moves will help her to reach her goals. She highly recommends the Vital Moves instructors, who are constantly reinforcing the importance of "staying the course" and doing your best, always. Pam states, "There is nothing like Vital Moves; when we are in class, we are each other's cheerleaders." She acknowledges the rough spots in her journey, and she sometimes has to push herself, but she also knows the results and benefits are the rewards of "just doing it." This attitude is a perfect example of being resilient-Pam's ultimate goal is "to get back out on the golf course to play with her husband."
Pam's path to wellness with Vital Moves is but one success story of many.