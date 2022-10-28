There are 47 complimentary modalities according to Cochrane Complimentary Medicine Research that doesn’t include aromatherapy and medicinal creams that scientifically reduce medication use by nearly 50 percent for example.

So, let’s start with the most urgent modality: your breath. Breath work can improve energy by doing a double inhale and a slower exhale, it can help relax by doing a double exhale or a longer exhale than an inhale. Your breath is also part of stamina. Using numbers to count inhale to four, hold seven, out eight is especially good for going to sleep or back to sleep if waking up during the night. Getting out and facing the morning sunrise or as soon thereafter (do not look directly at the sun) letting the light enter your eyes from that angle helps to regulate your circadian rhythm for better sleep.

Hydration, adding electrolytes to your water gives a little flavor and keeps your cells moist longer, like a moist sponge absorbs more and beads up on a dry sponge. Stopping water intake two-hours before bed is enough time to empty the bladder, and a well hydrated body and bladder don’t cramp up. Also magnesium at night and medicinal cream can prevent night cramps.

Anti-inflammatory nutrition can reduce the effects of inflammation in the brain and body. Reducing sugar, and processed foods with preservatives are very helpful in that endeavor. Neuro Science Pain Education states in one of their presentations that “movement is the worlds best pain killer” and I would add, “gentle movement”.

Using the Four Pillars of Mental health to keep a good attitude is a learned skill not a negative inherited trait. The Four pillars are: Optimism, Resilience, Grit, and Humor!

Keep an open mind, and don’t give up new medication and methods are presented and tried all the time. Have a Lovely Thanksgiving.

The club member annual dues are $10, used for equipment and support group snacks.

Listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support & educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in HOA-1 Art & Craft Center, room 3. Next to the Gift shop. Any Neuro conditions Are welcome! Health Coach W54776 (pmdalliance.org/) for Parkinson’s info and support.

Neurofunctional Coach Vera Shury can be reached by phone at (520) 275-8755 or via email at vera@libertyscience.com.