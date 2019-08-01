Many people do not know about the strides that Oro Valley Hospital has made in the treatment of behavioral health. Unless you or someone you know has had need of these services, it is unlikely that you have visited the well designed inpatient behavioral health unit at the hospital.
The inpatient behavioral health unit caters to adults 45 and older who voluntarily decide they need help coping with stress, grief, addictive behaviors or other emotional issues. Care is tailored to each patient’s individual needs.
The hospital has just hired a Medical Director for the Behavioral Health Unit, Dr. Matthew Malone. Dr. Malone will also oversee an intensive outpatient program for patients over 21 years old. Dr. Malone and his team are energized and visionary about the present and future of mental health services in our community.
Adults with mental health and/or substance abuse conditions affecting their ability to function may not need inpatient care so the team has developed outpatient therapy. This Intensive Outpatient Program provides group therapy, three hours a day, three days a week.
Dr. Matthew Malone received his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an internship at the Medical College of Wisconsin, a psychiatric residency at HennepinHealthcareRegionsHospital in Minneapolis, and completed a psychology fellowship at YaleUniversity in New Haven, CT.
Prior to coming to OVH, Dr. Malone served as a psychiatrist in academic medical centers and worked with palliative care and hospice programs. He is passionate about mental health, particularly in older populations.
SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Matthew Malone, Monday, August 26, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
The Bistro will be open on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.