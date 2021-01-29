After the tremendously positive reception received by Dr. Fadyeh Barakat in February at our first Hearing Night Out, we’ve decided to invite more speakers focused on various aspects of hearing improvement to our monthly meetings. While we will continue to allow time for general questions and discussion, we also want to provide our community with the latest and best information on assistance with hearing issues. All are welcome to attend our sessions.
At our meeting on Thursday, February 11, at 10 a.m. via Zoom, our featured speaker will be Dr. Amanda Kester., a certified audiologist as well as a Fellow of the American Academy of Audiology (FAAA). She also holds an Arizona Dispensing Audiology License. Dr. Kester was raised in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with her bachelor’s degree in Speech and Hearing Sciences. She then attended the University of Oklahoma, where she earned her Doctorate in Audiology (Au.D.).
Primarily working in a medical setting, Dr. Kester has extensive experience in the evaluation and treatment of hearing loss, balance disorders and vertigo. She has particular interest in advancements in hearing aid technology and determining options for those with tinnitus. She has experience with cochlear implants and other implantable hearing devices. It is our goal to have our speakers address diverse issues, and as you can see, Dr. Kester brings a wealth of diagnostic and medical experience to our group.
We have been joined by many community members with hearing issues over the last year at our monthly meetings. So, even if you cannot come to the February meeting, please consider one of our other monthly group discussions and featured guests. Upcoming meetings are:
Thursday, February 11 Zoom 10 a.m. to Noon
Thursday, March 11 Zoom 10 a.m. to Noon
Thursday, April 8 Zoom 10 a.m. to Noon
If you have questions about joining us on Zoom, please email Russ Soderberg at russsodbg@aol.com.
If you would like more information, please contact Jennifer Jefferis by email at jenjefferis4u@gmail.com or call (360) 909-6212.
If you happen to be a retired hearing professional, an audiologist or an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, living in Saddlebrooke, we would love to invite you to join us and support us with your professional knowledge and ideas.