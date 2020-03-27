After the tremendously positive reception received by Dr. Faredh Barakat in February at our first Hearing Night Out, we’ve decided to invite more speakers focused on various aspects of hearing improvement to our monthly meetings. While we will continue to allow time for general questions and discussion, we also want to provide our community with the latest and best information on assistance with hearing issues. All are welcome to attend our sessions.
At our meeting on Thursday, May 14, at 10 a.m. in the Saguaro Room at Mountain View, our featured speaker will be Dr. Amanda Kester. Dr. Kester is a certified audiologist as well as a Fellow of the American Academy of Audiology (FAAA). She also holds an Arizona Dispensing Audiology License. She was raised in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with her bachelor’s degree in Speech and Hearing Sciences. She then attended the University of Oklahoma where she earned her Doctorate in Audiology (Au.D.)
Primarily working in a medical setting, Dr. Kester has extensive experience in the evaluation and treatment of hearing loss, balance disorders, and vertigo. She has particular interest in advancements in hearing aid technology and determining options for those with tinnitus. She has experience with cochlear implants and other implantable hearing devices. It is our goal to have our speakers address diverse issues, and as you can see, Dr. Kester brings a wealth of diagnostic and medical experience to our group.
We have been joined by many community members with hearing issues over the last year at our monthly meetings. So, even if you cannot come to the May meeting, please consider one of our other monthly group discussions. Upcoming meetings are:
Thursday, April 9, 2020 Mountain View, Saguaro Room 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, May 14, 2020 Mountain View, Saguaro Room 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 4, 2020 Mountain View, Saguaro Room 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Jennifer Jefferis or Dick and Judy Kroese. Email Jenifer at jenjefferis4u@gmail.com or call her at (360) 909-6212. Email Dick and Judy Kroese at judykroese@yahoo.com, or phone them at (520) 360-5789.
If you happen to be a retired hearing professional, an audiologist or an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist, living in Saddlebrooke, we would love to invite you to join us and support us with your professional knowledge and ideas.