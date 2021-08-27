Health Night Out resumes on Monday, September 27, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. For almost 25-years, local physicians and medical practitioners have come to SaddleBrooke monthly to introduce themselves and to educate our community about healthcare facilities and issues.
It is indeed exciting to have Health Night Out back on the schedule. We will feature a most appropriate presenter, Shawna Beckman, the Director of Social Work at Oro Valley Hospital.
Living alone, loneliness, and social isolation are well-recognized risk factors for depression, and even suicide, later in life. With the isolation felt by many during COVID-19, discussing mental health and your treatment options is more important than ever.
It is equally important to know how to help when a loved one is in crisis. Shawna Beckman will discuss this and more at September’s Health Night Out.
Shawna Beckman (LCSW, LAC, RPT) is the Director of Social Services at Oro Valley Hospital. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Services and Addiction from Kansas Wesleyan University. She also obtained her license in Addiction Counseling from Kansas Wesleyan. Shawna furthered her education by completing her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Newman University. In addition, she is a Registered Play Therapist (RPT) and trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). Shawna also carries her certification in Trauma Focused Behavioral Therapy.
She has extensive experience working with children, adults and families who have experienced severe emotional trauma. She enjoys providing therapy to individuals, families and couples, as well as leading group therapy sessions.
Her presentation promises to be enlightening and valuable to anyone who has found themselves or a loved one struggling with the emotional aftermath of the pandemic or other behavioral issues.
Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a valuable time to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.
The MountainView Bar & Grill will be open on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom. Any COVID guidelines in place at the time of this function will be respected.