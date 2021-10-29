The three plans to choose from are: Mediterranean Pyramid, Dr. Weill Anti-inflammatory Pyramid and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension “DASH” plan! Photos are below to show how to choose.
The main difference is between men and women, activity level and whether to lose or gain weight. Some ways that stand out for example is to eat half a sweet potato, or a half to a small baked potato, whole grains, of course vegetable, (especially cruciferous for epigenetics) fruit, protein, Dairy, oils. Carbs overall get a bad rap, because some are nutrient rich and are also fiber, so they are beneficial.
You want to watch your Body Mass Index, or “BMI”, as it is a number based on your height and weight which can be looked up on a chart. A professional can also provide a chart based on your BMI that tells you how many calories and supplements are required and how much is too much; especially supplements too much of some can be unhealthy.
Learning how to tell the right portion size is worth the effort, 3oz of meat is the size of a deck of cards, 1 cup of cooked vegetable is the size of a baseball. A ½ cup of fruit, bananas, rice, noodles or ice cream is the size of a cupcake wrapper. Not as large as one may think.
When you go out to eat gage the size of the portion and push aside the amounts that are too much and either take them home or discard, they are better off getting recycled than on your body if they add to too much weight.
Wishing you happy Healthy Holidays filled with JOY and bask in happiness.
Our class are held two days a week on Tuesday and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. in HOA-1 Arts & Crafts Room 3. Members would benefit greatly participating in two more sessions a week. Exercise with the medication for Parkinson’s is the most effective way to delay the progression of the disease; and helps with a better quality of life!
