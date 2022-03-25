Save the date for a presentation by Vanessa Leschak Nutritionist, Chef on Parkinson’s Nutrition and Sr Nutrition for Strength on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the HOA-1 Arts and Craft Room #3.
All of these are Moves4balance in life with or without Parkinson’s Disease. Staying ahead of the progression with exercise is scientifically proven.
Our class is available Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at HOA-1 in the Arts and Craft’s room 3 two days a week which are not enough, the members would benefit participating in two more sessions a week. Exercise with the medication for Parkinson’s is the most effective way to delay the progression of the disease; and helps with a better quality of life!
Questions? Call Vice President Hans Von Michaelis at (303) 549-4480. The club member annual dues are $10.
We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the HOA-1 Art and Craft center room 3. FREE ASSESSMENTS! Next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! Now a Health and Wellness Coach W54776 https://www.pmdalliance.org/ for Parkinson’s info and support.
Our BIG/PWR! Certified Trainer is Vera Shury. Reach her by phone at (520) 275-8755 or send an email to vera@libertyscience.com.
For Parkinson’s; Avoid dairy, Drink Water, Avoid Toxins, As Much Plant based as possible.
Let us talk recovering lost muscle strength: There are two paths: 1 mechanical = weight training; 2 metabolic=protein to help repair tissue. Protein also provides energy for muscle contraction as it is converted to adenosine (ATP) and Amino acids with protein some of which are beneficial to be consumed before, during and in a snack after workout. Protein needs to be dosed though out the day in three meals and two snacks to provide the optimum repair. Of course, the rainbow of vegetables and fruit go along with that.
Taking medication on time and as prescribed is the next crucial step on the path to strength. Doing meditation will help to keep a good attitude and energy level.
Other Sources
- Visit silversneakers.com to check if you have that coverage in your health policy, or you can call the number on the back of your insurance card. It is not provided by Medicare.
- Go to uhcrenewactive.com/home for AARP United Healthcare and other Insurance plans!
- Check out silverandfit.com/ for Blue Cross and other Insurance plans