Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder worldwide after Alzheimer’s. April has long been observed as Parkinson’s Awareness Month, as it is the birth month of James Parkinson, the London physician who was the first to describe Parkinson’s disease in 1817.

Research has not proven that a specific diet pattern can prevent, slow, or ease all symptoms of Parkinson’s; however, we know that inflammation is causative in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, heart disease, and cancer. Two studies have correlated the Mediterranean diet with lower disease risk, and one showed that in people who get Parkinson’s, the diet might delay the time to diagnosis. Potential benefits could be from antioxidant or anti-inflammatory effects. Make your diet more antioxidant-rich and less inflammatory by adopting these recommendations.

Reduce intake of ultra-processed foods. Numerous studies have shown a strong association between consuming ultra-processed foods and poor health outcomes. These food-like substances bear little resemblance to their natural source and contain ingredients not found in supermarkets, and their calories replace energy from antioxidant-rich foods.

Strive for Five: Look for ways to include more vegetables in your diet and eat at least five servings of non-starchy vegetables daily. All vegetables count, including ones included in soups (solid and pureed), smoothies, casseroles, and snacks. If possible, have dark green vegetables daily.

Enjoy Seasonal Fruits and Frozen Berries. Each season brings a new array of nutrients. Beginning in April, you may be able to find in-season berries, but you can enjoy frozen berries all year long. Blueberries are particularly rich in antioxidants.

Replace Some Animal Protein with Beans. Canned beans are an inexpensive, convenient, and nutrient-dense source of protein. Beans can be pureed in soups and smoothies and used in the usual recipes. Roasted garbanzo beans make a crunchy addition to salads and an excellent snack. Soybeans come in many forms, including edamame, canned black soybeans, and tempeh. Soy provides a complete source of protein and numerous antioxidants.

Choose Unrefined Grains. After harvest, grains like rice and wheat are often stripped of the antioxidants in the germ and the fiber in the bran. Rolled oats are unrefined and make an excellent base for a healthy breakfast. If you don’t like brown rice or want to increase the variety of antioxidants, try other whole grains like spelt, millet, sorghum, buckwheat, and bulger.

Focus on healthy fats. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for good health and come from plants and fatty fish. Our bodies convert the plant form, ALA, to the active forms EPA and DHA. One thousand milligrams of ALA results in about 100 milligrams of functional forms. Chia seeds, ground flax seeds, walnuts, and edamame are good sources of ALA. The food category with the highest amounts of EPA/DHA is fatty fish (sardines, salmon, anchovies, barramundi, etc.). A four-ounce serving can provide up to 1,000 milligrams. For good health, replace saturated fats with mono and polyunsaturated fats found in avocado, nuts, seeds, and olives.

Invite Visitors to Your Gut. The large intestine is home to trillions of health-promoting bacteria, and they enjoy having visitors from foods that contain live and active cultures. These include lacto-fermented plants such as sauerkraut, kimchi, and beets. Cultured dairy and nondairy milk can also contribute millions of lactobacillus bacteria that make your gut residents do their best jobs.

Managing ConstipationOne of the unwelcome side effects of Parkinson’s Disease is a less active bowel—combat constipation with a fiber-rich diet from the abovementioned plant sources. Drinking fluids, consuming soluble fiber, and exercising can help you avoid constipation. The gut bacteria assist with bowel motility, so the probiotic-rich foods may also help keep your bowel moving. You may want to consider a synbiotic supplement that contains both a probiotic and a soluble fiber. One quality brand is Regular Girl, which, despite its name, is appropriate for both men and women.

Getting StartedConsult with a registered dietitian, who can help you plan menus and make shopping lists for preparing nutritious meals that you like and that account for your individual needs and the timing of your medications. You can find an expert at eatright.org.