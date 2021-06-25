Yield: Four 1-cup servings
Dressing Ingredients
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
- ½ cup champagne or sherry vinegar
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ½ cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salad Ingredients
- 1 cup white cauliflower florets (about 1” in size)
- 1 fresh red bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup chopped red cabbage
- 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- ½ cup chopped red onion
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh herbs (e.g. Italian parsley or basil)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Whisk together the garlic, vinegar, mustard, and pepper. Continue whisking while you slowly add the olive oil. Salt to taste.
- In a large bowl, combine all the salad ingredients with the dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Chill until ready to serve.