Summer Vegetable Salad.

Yield: Four 1-cup servings

Dressing Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
  • ½ cup champagne or sherry vinegar
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 ½ cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salad Ingredients

  • 1 cup white cauliflower florets (about 1” in size)
  • 1 fresh red bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup chopped red cabbage
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • ½ cup chopped red onion
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh herbs (e.g. Italian parsley or basil)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Whisk together the garlic, vinegar, mustard, and pepper. Continue whisking while you slowly add the olive oil. Salt to taste.
  2. In a large bowl, combine all the salad ingredients with the dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Chill until ready to serve.

