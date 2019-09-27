Wellness Integrated Network (WIN) will present how to meditate, with Patti Gould, on Friday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m. in the Sonoran Room at MountainView.
Two years ago, Patti moved to Saddlebrooke from Maui Hawaii where she has been involved with meditation for over 40 years. Since then, she’s become a popular wellness speaker in our area. She will share her simple practice of attention to the breath, which allows us to focus on the present moment, wherein lies our peace of mind.
Forbes Magazine states that Meditation is not a panacea, but there's certainly a lot of evidence that it may do some good for those who practice it regularly. Everyone from Anderson Cooper and congressman Tim Ryan to companies like Google, Apple, and Target are integrating meditation into their schedules. And its benefits seem to be felt after a relatively short amount of practice. For most people, especially if you have a good teacher, meditation is beneficial.
It is certainly worth a shot to try. If you have a few minutes in the morning or evening (or both), rather than turning on your phone or going online, see what happens if you try quieting down your mind. Pay attention to your thoughts and let them go without reacting to them. If the research is right, just a few minutes of meditation may make a big difference.
If this sounds like something of interest to you, please join us!!
SaddleBrooke’s Wellness Integration Network connects SaddleBrooke residents with knowledgeable resources to learn more about evidence-based options for wellness. We meet on the first Friday of each month at the Sonoran Room of the MountainView Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m. The speakers and programs are free to the community.
For more information, contact Barbara Barr at (520) 359-1111, or email us at, winsbaz@gmail.com .