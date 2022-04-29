The 2022 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is one of the largest volunteer events here in SaddleBrooke featuring a representation of the medical facilities, health care providers and health-related non-profits in the area.

Both SaddleBrooke One and MountainView clubhouses will be filled with exhibitors. As in recent years, parking will be at MountainView with shuttle service between the clubhouses. There will be immunizations, free health care testing, informational displays and more. Mark your calendars.

It is never too soon to volunteer to work the day of the Health Fair. Volunteers work only 90-minute shift, so they can attend the fair. It is an easy and fun way to contribute to one of the largest events here at SaddleBrooke.