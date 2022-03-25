Plantar Fasciitis is a very common issue. It is painful and can be debilitating. I have many clients come in exasperated from trying to help relieve Plantar Fasciitis pain. Just this week I had one client who had been battling it for over two-years, another for over a year. Both were confused. They had gone to the podiatrist, physical therapy, stretched, had shots in their foot and still they were battling plantar fasciitis. Both walked out with relief.
Let’s start with the how you may have gotten Plantar Fasciitis. Here are some major contributors to Plantar Fasciitis:
- Excessive running (especially in worn-down shoes)
- Sudden changes in activity levels
- Unequal leg lengths
- Flat or pronated feet
- Overweight
- Tight calf muscles
- Over stretching
Areas contributing to Plantar Fasciitis can be low back, hip, hamstrings and quads, calf muscles and into the foot. Ice, stretching and deep massage are frequently used as a first strategy for plantar fasciitis. No single treatment is universally effective, each person must experiment with treatments to meet his/her needs. Most people eventually find relief, but it may take six to 18-months.
However, massage can help with a number of these contributors. Deep massage into the calf muscles that control foot alignment, stretches within the massage, cupping, thermal heat, CBD massage, trigger point work and myofascial release are all modalities that can help with relieving plantar fasciitis.
These muscles need to be treated repeatedly. As they release and you go home, after a while, the muscle memory kicks in, and the muscles start going back to their pain patterns. This is why multiple treatments to teach those muscles how to release and stay released is so important.
If you are suffering from Plantar Fasciitis, try massage therapy. Knowledgeable and skilled massage therapists can help relieve this painful issue.
You can reach MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare, located at 15920 N. Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose), by calling (520) 771-1514. Check out our website. Visit mymendingplace.com.