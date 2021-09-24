Our next “First Friday” seminar will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at the MountainView Ballroom and will feature the latest information on Alzheimer’s and Alzheimer’s Prevention by Dr. Allan Anderson, head of the Alzheimer program at the Banner Alzheimer Institute. The program is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get a parking place and a seat before we begin at 1 p.m.
Dr. Anderson leads the Alzheimer unit at Banner located in Tucson. He is part of the Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training (PACT) research study at Banner. In addition to Banner Tucson and Banner Phoenix, the study also includes Duke Health (Duke University Health Care), Clemson Institute for Engaged Aging, the University of Florida, the University of Northern Florida, and the University of Southern Florida. This study first began in 2018, with major funding coming from the National Institute of Health and the National Institute on Aging. Information on the PACT study can be found at www.pact.org.
PACT is partnering with the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke and the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke to provide the latest information on Alzheimer’s as well and to locate candidates to participate in a three-year study on cognitive training to prevent Alzheimer’s. Dr. Anderson will provide information on participation in this study at the “First Friday” seminar. For more information, send an email to winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.
Additional classes from the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke include the following:
Every Wednesday at 3:30pm in the Ballroom at MountainView
"Beginning and Advanced Zen Meditation"
(Complimentary) Register at winsbaz@gmail.com
Friday, October 15 at 2 p.m. - Location TBA
“The Science Behind CBD” (In-Person and on Zoom)
There is lots of new research on CBD and its impact on the human body. Yet there is a “Buyer Beware” market for CBD. What do you need to know?
(Complimentary) - Register at winsbaz@gmail.com
Friday, October 22 at 1 p.m. - Location TBA
“Winter Wellness” (In-Person and on Zoom)
Just like the ants and the grasshopper, people need to get their bodies ready for winter. Steps you can take to have your healthiest winter yet.
(Complimentary) - Register at winsbaz@gmail.com
