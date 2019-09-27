Movement has been defined as a series of actions or plans designed to guide one towards a goal or objective. The goals and objectives of the Vital Moves Fitness Program, housed in the HOA#1 Fitness Center, include: focusing on movement, proper balance and strength conditioning. Vital Moves continues to "educate, motivate and inspire clients to train for health, strength, and independent living today, tomorrow and beyond."
One of the several qualified and expert trainers with Vital Moves, who believes in this mission statement is Yvonne Garthwait, an ACE, or American Council of Exercise certified instructor for group exercise and personal training. Yvonne started her fitness career in her home state of Wisconsin, and after relocating to SaddleBrooke, joined the Vital Moves team, where she has been an integral part of this program for over twelve years.
As a personal trainer, Yvonne customizes a fitness program for each individual client, whether they are seeking to improve their overall strength and balance, are facing or recovering from surgery, or, by her demonstrating a myriad of appropriate exercises, they just want to change up their workout. Yvonne believes that regular exercise cannot reverse the aging process, but it can certainly slow it down. Research has proven this repeatedly. She is passionate about helping people improve their health, to educate, and to motivate her clients to do and be their best selves.
If you have ever had secret aspirations to play the drums, or you want to relieve pent up energy or to relieve stress, then Cardio Drumming is for you. Yvonne leads enthusiastic participants in this active class, as well as Zumba (another energetic way to move to music), and several Strength classes. Yvonne's credo is: "It's true what they say, it's never too late to start!" In October, she will be demonstrating some excellent flexibility and stretching exercises in her second "Golf Workshop," in the HOA-1 Fitness Center. Check out the schedule board for this popular workshop in October.
For more information about all that Vital Moves offers, contact Janis Bottai, the owner/director, at (520) 850-4089, or email her at, vitalmoves25@gmail.com. Visit their website, vitalmoves.net .
"Enjoy the Process!"